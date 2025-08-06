What Kenya stands to lose if U.S revokes Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status over RUTO’s foreign policy blunders







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Kenya risks major diplomatic and military setbacks following renewed scrutiny by U.S lawmakers over its Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status, granted during President William Ruto’s May 2024 state visit to Washington, the first by a Kenyan leader in 15 years.

The designation, seen as a reward for Kenya’s counterterrorism cooperation and support for Western-led global initiatives, is now under threat.

An amendment introduced by U.S Senator James Risch in August 2025 calls for a formal review of Kenya’s MNNA eligibility, citing seven areas of concern.

These include Kenya’s peacekeeping role in Africa and Haiti, its counter-extremism record, and deepening security ties with rival powers China, Russia, and Iran.

Analysts link the review to recent foreign policy missteps by Ruto’s administration, which has courted both Western allies and authoritarian regimes in a bid to balance geopolitical interests, an approach now drawing U.S ire.

The review, to be initiated within 90 days, could result in Kenya losing key strategic privileges.

These include access to surplus U.S military equipment, priority in arms procurement, funding for joint defense projects, and eligibility to bid on U.S Department of Defense contracts abroad.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’Oei, has sought to allay fears, stating that the concerns raised will be “comprehensively addressed,” while reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to national sovereignty and international cooperation.