A young KIKUYU man behind a phone theft syndicate in Nairobi CBD arrested alongside his accomplices - Stolen phones and other electronic gadgets recovered (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - In an intelligence-led operation, officers from the Central Police Station have arrested Victor Kimani, a key suspect linked to a notorious phone theft syndicate operating within Nairobi’s Central Business District and its surrounding areas.

Kimani was nabbed in the CBD while tampering with the IMEI numbers of stolen phones in an attempt to conceal their identity.

Following a brief interrogation, he led detectives to Intermark Business Centre, where two of his alleged accomplices, Marvine Wangundo and Jeremiah Njoroge, were also apprehended.

A subsequent search of the premises yielded a haul of stolen electronics, including: 36 Samsung phones, 23 Vivo phones, 2 Nokia phones, 1 LG phone, 1 HMD phone, 1 Tecno phone, 1 Motorola phone, 6 M-Kopa Samsung phones, 2 M-Kopa Nokia phones, 2 Vivo motherboards, many of them stripped of their back covers.

Also recovered were 2 Dell CPUs, 2 HP Elite CPUs and 1 desktop computer, among other items.