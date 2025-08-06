RUTO dismisses calls for the abolition of the Hustler Fund and reveals how the initiative continues to empower millions of Kenyans







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - President William Ruto has dismissed calls for the abolition of the Hustler Fund, insisting that the initiative continues to empower millions of Kenyans, especially Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

Speaking during a private sector roundtable on Wednesday, August 6th, Ruto responded to the Kenya Human Rights Commission’s (KHRC) "Failing the Hustlers" report, which criticized the fund’s sustainability and effectiveness.

While acknowledging flaws in the programme, the President maintained that the Hustler Fund, launched in 2022 with Ksh50 billion seed capital, has created new opportunities for borrowers who lack traditional collateral.

“Your credit behaviour becomes your collateral,” Ruto said. “It licenses you to borrow a bigger amount.”

The President also highlighted the Hustler Fund’s bridge loan product, which has reportedly benefited over 650,000 Kenyans.

He added that the Government now has access to the credit history of 26 million citizens, allowing banks to assess borrowers based on digital lending records rather than conventional securities like title deeds or logbooks.

Refuting KHRC’s claim of a 68.3% default rate, Ruto asserted that repayment stands at 83%, and accused the commission of elitism for ignoring the realities of low-income earners.

“These Kenyans have mobilised Ksh 5 billion in savings over the last three years,” Ruto said. “Let’s not overlook their progress.”

His remarks came a day after Co-operatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya also criticized the KHRC report, accusing the commission of misrepresenting the 2022/2023 Auditor General’s findings.

