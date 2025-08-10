What GACHAGUA wants RUTO to do first before compensating victims of Police brutality







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to end extrajudicial killings before proceeding with plans to compensate victims of police brutality and protest-related violence.

Speaking on Sunday, August 10th, during a diaspora town hall meeting in San Francisco, California, Gachagua called on the President to rescind his “shoot-on-the-leg” directive and overturn Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s alleged “shoot-to-kill” order.

“How do you kill people, then compensate them? Before he talks of compensation, the President should first stop the killings.”

“It is immoral to kill children and then compensate their parents,” he said.

The DCP Party leader also demanded that Ruto admits liability and apologise to Kenyans, particularly the parents of victims killed during demonstrations.

His remarks followed Ruto’s August 8th announcement of a special framework to provide reparations to victims of demonstrations and protests dating back to 2017.

The plan also includes police officers and other security personnel injured or killed during unrest.

“There is compelling national interest in establishing a framework for accountability, redress, and reparations for victims of demonstrations and public protests, including civilians and security personnel who lost their lives or suffered bodily harm since 2017,” Ruto said.

The president appointed Prof. Makau Mutua as the Principal Coordinator of the State-led intervention.

