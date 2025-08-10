Senator EDWIN SIFUNA raises serious concerns over IEBC’s recent decisions and calls on Kenyans to be vigilant ahead of 2027 elections





Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged Kenyans to scrutinize the actions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the country heads toward the 2027 General Elections.

On August 9th, IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon gazetted November 27th as the date for all pending by-elections.

Political parties have until October 2nd to submit candidates, while independents must do so by September 17th.

Campaigns, covering 16 MCA seats, parliamentary positions, and one Senatorial seat, will run from October 8th to November 24th.

Sifuna argued that the commission had breached Article 101(4) of the Constitution, which mandates that a by-election for an MP or Senator be held within 90 days of the IEBC receiving official notice of a vacancy.

“Unless my math is wrong, November 27 is more than 100 days away. Two back-to-back flawed decisions by the new IEBC are enough cause for alarm,” he said.

He also faulted the commission over the replacement of former nominated MP, John Mbadi, who joined the Cabinet last year.

Sifuna claimed that the IEBC disregarded the legal requirement to replace a nominated member from the same category, noting that Mbadi had been nominated under the “workers” category.

Sifuna, who is also the ODM Secretary-General, said such actions reflect worrying levels of negligence by the electoral body and called on Kenyans to remain alert to safeguard electoral integrity.