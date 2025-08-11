Well-endowed KIKUYU mumama, SUSAN WANJAU, displays killer dance moves and leaves Ben 10s yearning for more (VIDEO)

Monday, August 11, 2025 - Well-endowed Kikuyu woman, Susan Wanjau, has captivated social media after a video of her displaying energetic and seductive dance moves surfaced online.
Clad in a figure-dress outfit that accentuated her enviable
curves, the well-endowed mumama confidently danced to a trendy urban song.
She effortlessly swayed her hips, clearly enjoying every
beat of the music.
The short clip, which has been widely shared online, has
drawn admiration from many, especially younger men, popularly referred to
as Ben 10s, who could not hide their excitement.
Comments under the post range from playful proposals to open
declarations of interest, with many praising her charm and confidence.
However, as is often the case with viral moments, some
critics have dismissed the performance as overly provocative.
Susan Wanjau, on her part, seems unfazed, continuing to
share more videos of her vibrant lifestyle.
Watch the video.
SUSAN WANJAU displays killer dance moves and leaves Ben 10s yearning for more pic.twitter.com/1KTA7PYHu2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
