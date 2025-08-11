Infamous TikTok “Mubaba”, PATRICK MBACIO, flaunts latest catch after threat to expose over 1,200 ladies - Seen “marinating” her with alcohol (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 – Notorious TikTok sensation, Patrick Mbacio, has once again set tongues wagging after flaunting his latest romantic catch in a viral video.

Famed for his unapologetic appetite for younger women, Mbacio is captured sitting closely with a youthful lady inside his modest single room.

He is seen casually pouring her drink after drink, in what online commentators have dubbed “marinating” her with alcohol.

The pair appear visibly comfortable and flirtatious, with the woman seemingly tipsy.

A few months ago, Mbacio caused an uproar after bragging that he had been intimate with over 1,200 women, mostly from TikTok, and even threatened to publicly expose their identities if they crossed him.

The revelation drew heavy criticism from Kenyans, who accused him of moral decadence and blatant disrespect towards women.

Despite the backlash, Mbacio appears unbothered, continuing to post provocative content and cementing his controversial online persona.

