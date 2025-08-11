NJERI, a KIKUYU single mother of 3, over the moon as her mzungu LOVER, old enough to be her grandfather, lands in the country for the first time (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - A Kikuyu woman couldn’t hide her joy after her elderly mzungu boyfriend landed in the country.

In a heartwarming video shared on her Tiktok account, the woman, identified as Njeri, a single mother of three, is seen sharing affectionate kisses with her lover, clearly overjoyed to finally meet in person after what is believed to have been a long-distance relationship.

The couple first connected online and have been communicating for months before deciding to take their romance offline.

The man travelled to Kenya for the first time, reportedly to spend time with Njeri and meet her family.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising Njeri for finding love regardless of age, while others question the relationship’s motives.

