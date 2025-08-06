“Wanani abduct” - Members of the public rescue a young man after plainclothes DCI officers attempted to abduct him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded in broad daylight after members of the public confronted plainclothes officers believed to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who were allegedly attempting to abduct a young man.

In a viral video circulating online, the young man is seen being forcefully dragged into a Subaru by two men dressed in civilian clothes.

Sensing danger, the victim began shouting, “Wanani abduct!” repeatedly, alerting passersby.

The commotion drew a crowd of bystanders who quickly blocked the vehicle and demanded that the men identify themselves.

The alleged officers insisted they were conducting a lawful arrest, but the public was not convinced.

One of the men was captured on camera calling the area OCS to receive further instructions, while members of the public questioned why the arrest was being carried out using a private Subaru instead of an official police vehicle.

The crowd accused the officers of acting without proper legal authority and insisted that any arrest should be conducted through the correct legal channels.

Members of the public rescue a young man after plainclothes DCI officers attempted to abduct him pic.twitter.com/zRHrLyHoys — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 7, 2025

