President RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, faces a hostile reception as ‘Wantam’ slogans rent the air during his visit to Narok (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Narok County after President William Ruto’s long-time Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, was met with jeers and chants of “Wantam” from sections of the crowd during his visit.

Kibet, one of the President’s most influential allies, had traveled to the county for a series of development engagements.

However, tension rose when a group of youths began chanting “Wantam”, a local slogan often used to express dissatisfaction with Ruto’s administration.

In a video circulating on social media, Kibet is seen attempting to address the gathering amid persistent heckling.

His security detail was eventually forced to step in to contain the situation before it escalated.

Watch the video.

Farouk Kibet was in Narok County today. Hii sasa ya kuambiwa straight on the face inauma. Wamasaii wamekataa upus,wanasema wantam. pic.twitter.com/n7FJjVbTyX — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) August 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST