A LADY clashes with Quickmart Supermarket, Rongai, attendants after being falsely accused of stealing panties (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Shoppers at Quickmart Rongai branch were treated to unexpected drama after a heated altercation broke out between a female customer and supermarket attendants who accused her of shoplifting.

The woman was doing her shopping when she was confronted by one of the male attendants, who accused her of stealing a pair of panties and hiding them in her handbag.

Visibly shocked and angered by the accusation, the woman demanded that the staff and the manager search her bag to prove her innocence.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the lady is heard shouting at the top of her voice, accusing the staff of humiliating her without evidence.

The staff, led by the manager, eventually failed to produce the alleged stolen item, forcing them to let her go, but the damage had already been done.

The video comes at a time when the retail chain is struggling with a dented public image as disgruntled customers accuse the staff members of mistreatment.

Watch the video.

