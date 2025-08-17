WAMUCHOMBA condemns Nakuru Club over viral video of waitresses in school uniforms - ‘They crossed the line’

Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has condemned a Nakuru nightclub after a viral video surfaced showing female bartenders dressed in school uniforms while serving patrons.
The video, recorded at Space Next Door, triggered widespread
public backlash, with critics accusing the establishment of promoting
inappropriate themes.
While the club’s management later issued a statement
explaining that the attire was part of a “themed night” and apologised for any
negative misinterpretation, Wamuchomba insisted the matter was far more
serious.
In a strongly worded post, the MP argued that using school
uniforms in such settings dangerously “normalises child s3xualisation” and
fuels pedophilic fantasies.
“I’m not a moral cop, but where do we draw the line between
advertisement and morals? This indirectly s3xualises and objectifies the image
of prepubescent children, giving predators a field day,” she said.
According to Wamuchomba, the use of such imagery overlaps
the moral line between childhood and s3x objectification, posing risks in a
society already grappling with cases of incest, s3xual assault, and
molestation.
She warned that such portrayals could embolden abusers and
encourage sexual exploitation.
The club, in its apology issued on Sunday, distanced itself
from the accusations.
“We want to clarify that at no point do we promote or
endorse any of the claims associated with this video.”
“Our sole intention has always been to create fun, engaging,
and respectful experiences,” the management stated, adding that they remain
committed to professionalism and community values.
Despite the apology, Wamuchomba maintained that
entertainment should never come at the cost of morality, urging institutions to
exercise greater responsibility in their marketing strategies.
