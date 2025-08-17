WAMUCHOMBA condemns Nakuru Club over viral video of waitresses in school uniforms - ‘They crossed the line’





Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has condemned a Nakuru nightclub after a viral video surfaced showing female bartenders dressed in school uniforms while serving patrons.

The video, recorded at Space Next Door, triggered widespread public backlash, with critics accusing the establishment of promoting inappropriate themes.

While the club’s management later issued a statement explaining that the attire was part of a “themed night” and apologised for any negative misinterpretation, Wamuchomba insisted the matter was far more serious.

In a strongly worded post, the MP argued that using school uniforms in such settings dangerously “normalises child s3xualisation” and fuels pedophilic fantasies.

“I’m not a moral cop, but where do we draw the line between advertisement and morals? This indirectly s3xualises and objectifies the image of prepubescent children, giving predators a field day,” she said.

According to Wamuchomba, the use of such imagery overlaps the moral line between childhood and s3x objectification, posing risks in a society already grappling with cases of incest, s3xual assault, and molestation.

She warned that such portrayals could embolden abusers and encourage sexual exploitation.

The club, in its apology issued on Sunday, distanced itself from the accusations.

“We want to clarify that at no point do we promote or endorse any of the claims associated with this video.”

“Our sole intention has always been to create fun, engaging, and respectful experiences,” the management stated, adding that they remain committed to professionalism and community values.

Despite the apology, Wamuchomba maintained that entertainment should never come at the cost of morality, urging institutions to exercise greater responsibility in their marketing strategies.