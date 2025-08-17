SHOCK as a family in Kisii wakes up to find a white coffin placed outside their home, just days after completing the construction of their beautiful three-bedroom house (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Residents of a village in Kisii County have been left in fear and confusion after a bizarre incident in which a family woke up to find a white coffin mysteriously placed outside their compound.

The incident happened only days after the family had completed building a modern three-bedroom house, an achievement that had been celebrated widely in the area.

According to witnesses, the coffin, which appeared brand new, was positioned neatly at the gate in the dead of night.

No one in the neighborhood heard or saw who might have brought it.

Terrified family members and villagers believe jealous individuals unhappy with the family’s progress are behind the bizzare act.

See photos.



