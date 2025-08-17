Notorious criminal arrested in Likoni armed with a machete as police launch a crackdown on the notorious panga boys gang (PHOTO)





Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Police officers in Likoni Sub-County, Mombasa, have intensified their crackdown on criminal gangs following an intelligence-led operation that resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the officers raided identified hotspots in the area after receiving credible intelligence on gang activities.

During the swoop, one male suspect, believed to be a member of the infamous panga boys gang, was arrested while armed with a machete.

A search further uncovered three rolls of cannabis sativa in his possession.

The suspect was immediately escorted to the police station, where he is currently in custody pending processing and arraignment in court.

Police said the ongoing operation is part of broader efforts to dismantle organized gangs that have been terrorizing residents in Mombasa, especially in Likoni.



