Viral VIDEO of controversial Pastor’s bizarre ‘deliverance’ sparks outrage online - This is madness! (WATCH)







Friday, August 1, 2025 - A viral video of a controversial pastor allegedly casting out demons has stirred uproar on social media.

In the clip, a man is seen lying on the floor as the pastor prays over him.

However, it’s the pastor’s shocking antics that have drawn outrage.

While claiming to perform a deliverance, the pastor is seen inappropriately touching the man, raising serious concerns among viewers.

The incident, witnessed by a full congregation, has left many questioning the authenticity of such spiritual practices.

Netizens condemned the act, accusing the pastor of exploiting brainwashed congregants and calling for stricter regulation of rogue churches.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST