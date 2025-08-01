Viral VIDEO of controversial Pastor’s bizarre ‘deliverance’ sparks outrage online - This is madness! (WATCH)

Friday, August 1, 2025 - A viral video of a controversial pastor allegedly casting out demons has stirred uproar on social media.
In the clip, a man is seen lying on the floor as the pastor
prays over him.
However, it’s the pastor’s shocking antics that have drawn
outrage.
While claiming to perform a deliverance, the pastor is seen
inappropriately touching the man, raising serious concerns among viewers.
The incident, witnessed by a full congregation, has left
many questioning the authenticity of such spiritual practices.
Netizens condemned the act, accusing the pastor of
exploiting brainwashed congregants and calling for stricter regulation of rogue
churches.
Watch the video.
Which demons can this be??pic.twitter.com/wb3tJx5z0q— 💀 (@iamennoh) July 31, 2025
