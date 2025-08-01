The U.S Embassy in Nairobi announces new Visa interview guidelines for Kenyans, effective September 2nd.







Friday, August 1, 2025 - The United States Government has issued updated guidelines for non-immigrant visa applications, with the changes set to take effect on September 2nd, 2025.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has urged Kenyan applicants to familiarize themselves with the new procedures.

Under the revised rules, most applicants - including those under 14 and over 79 - will still be required to attend in-person interviews.

However, certain categories are exempt.

Exemptions apply to diplomatic and official visa types, including A-1, A-2, C-3, G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, and TECRO E-1.

These applicants, typically Government officials and employees of international organizations, will not require interviews due to the official nature of their travel.

Applicants renewing full-validity B-1, B-2, or B1/B2 visas may also qualify for an interview waiver, provided they apply within 12 months of visa expiration and were at least 18 years old at the time of the previous issuance.

Renewals must be submitted in the applicant’s country of nationality, meaning Kenyans must apply through the U.S Embassy in Nairobi.

Despite meeting exemption criteria, consular officers reserve the right to require an in-person interview.

The new policy replaces the Interview Waiver Update issued in February 2025.

The embassy has advised applicants to regularly check its official website for the latest information.

The update comes as part of broader efforts by the U.S to tighten immigration controls.

In July, the embassy warned that fraudulent applications could lead to lifetime bans from entering the U.S.