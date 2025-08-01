The U.S Embassy in Nairobi announces new Visa interview guidelines for Kenyans, effective September 2nd.

Friday, August 1, 2025 - The United States Government has issued updated guidelines for non-immigrant visa applications, with the changes set to take effect on September 2nd, 2025.
The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has urged Kenyan applicants to
familiarize themselves with the new procedures.
Under the revised rules, most applicants - including those
under 14 and over 79 - will still be required to attend in-person interviews.
However, certain categories are exempt.
Exemptions apply to diplomatic and official visa types,
including A-1, A-2, C-3, G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, and TECRO E-1.
These applicants, typically Government officials and
employees of international organizations, will not require interviews due to
the official nature of their travel.
Applicants renewing full-validity B-1, B-2, or B1/B2 visas
may also qualify for an interview waiver, provided they apply within 12 months
of visa expiration and were at least 18 years old at the time of the previous
issuance.
Renewals must be submitted in the applicant’s country of
nationality, meaning Kenyans must apply through the U.S Embassy in Nairobi.
Despite meeting exemption criteria, consular officers
reserve the right to require an in-person interview.
The new policy replaces the Interview Waiver Update issued
in February 2025.
The embassy has advised applicants to regularly check its
official website for the latest information.
The update comes as part of broader efforts by the U.S to
tighten immigration controls.
In July, the embassy warned that fraudulent applications
could lead to lifetime bans from entering the U.S.
