VIDEO of teachers dancing at Agoro Sare High School Cultural Day lands them in trouble as TSC serves them show cause letters (WATCH)







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Teachers from Agoro Sare High School have landed in hot soup after a video of them dancing energetically during the school’s Cultural Day went viral online.

In the widely shared clip, the teachers can be seen letting loose, showing off their dance moves to the excitement of students.

The female teachers wined their waists as they danced with their male colleagues.

However, what was meant to be a lighthearted celebration has now turned into a disciplinary matter.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reportedly issued show cause letters to the involved teachers, questioning their conduct during the event.

According to sources, the Commission is investigating whether the performance was "inappropriate" or breached the professional code of conduct.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online.

While many Kenyans defended the teachers and praised them for connecting with students through culture and fun, others argued that some of the moves were "too suggestive" for a school setting.





Watch the trending video.

Agoro Sare High School teachers pic.twitter.com/M77XonUukL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 1, 2025

