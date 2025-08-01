CCTV captures notorious 'mchele' lady drugging unsuspecting men at a popular Embu club - Allegedly works with club management (VIDEO)







Friday, August 1, 2025 - CCTV footage has emerged from Step Two club, a popular entertainment joint in Embu town, exposing a notorious mchele lady who has been drugging male patrons.

According to reports, the woman recently lured an unsuspecting male patron before spiking his drink.

The victim later woke up to find that huge sums of money had been siphoned from both his M-Pesa and bank accounts.

In the surveillance footage, the suspect is clearly seen exiting the club while making suspicious phone calls, appearing calm and calculated.

Her face is fully visible in the clip.

Insiders now allege that the woman could be working in collusion with the club’s management, with some claiming she bribes local authorities to escape arrest and prosecution.





