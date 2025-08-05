Video of RAILA ODINDA’s well-endowed sister, RUTH, shaking what her mama gave her sparks reactions (Watch)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A video of Kisumu Woman Rep and Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth, flaunting some killer dance moves at a social event has set tongues wagging on social media.

In the video, Ruth, known for her well-endowed body, is seen in high spirits as she effortlessly shakes what her mama gave her to the rhythm of a popular Luo song.

Netizens could not help but notice her confidence and energy, with many flooding the comment section with cheeky remarks and playful compliments.

While some praised her for embracing life and having fun, others cheekily focused on her curvy figure, saying she “stole the show.”

Ruth, known for her vibrant personality, has never shied away from expressing herself in public.

This latest video has only reinforced her image as a bold, free-spirited woman who is comfortable in her own body.

RAILA's sister, RUTH ODINGA, can get it...... pic.twitter.com/T7GFu5uWyM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST