Former cop LINDA OKELLO stuns fans with curvier figure after quitting her police job and relocating to America - Latest PHOTOs spark online frenzy

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Former Kenyan police officer, Linda Okello, who rose to fame years ago after a photo of her in a tight police skirt went viral, is once again causing a stir online, but this time, it’s for her stunning new look.
Since quitting her job in the National Police Service and
relocating to the United States, Linda has been living a more private yet
glamorous life, occasionally updating her followers with glimpses of her new
world.
Her latest photos, however, have sparked a wave of
reactions, with fans noting her noticeably curvier figure and radiant
appearance.
In the photos shared on her social media platforms, Linda is
seen rocking a stylish outfit that perfectly accentuates her curves.
Many fans flooded her comment section with compliments,
praising her transformation and confidence.
“America is really treating you well,” one fan wrote, while
another added, “You’ve always been beautiful, but now you’re glowing
differently.”
See the photos.
