Former cop LINDA OKELLO stuns fans with curvier figure after quitting her police job and relocating to America - Latest PHOTOs spark online frenzy







Former Kenyan police officer, Linda Okello, who rose to fame years ago after a photo of her in a tight police skirt went viral, is once again causing a stir online, but this time, it's for her stunning new look.

Since quitting her job in the National Police Service and relocating to the United States, Linda has been living a more private yet glamorous life, occasionally updating her followers with glimpses of her new world.

Her latest photos, however, have sparked a wave of reactions, with fans noting her noticeably curvier figure and radiant appearance.

In the photos shared on her social media platforms, Linda is seen rocking a stylish outfit that perfectly accentuates her curves.

Many fans flooded her comment section with compliments, praising her transformation and confidence.

“America is really treating you well,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You’ve always been beautiful, but now you’re glowing differently.”

