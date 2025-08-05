Pastor NG’ANG’A humiliates his wife in church with skipping rope stunt - Hii Kanisa Iko Na Vituko (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Controversial Neno Evangelism founder, Pastor James Ng’ang’a, is once again at the center of online discussion after he called his wife to the pulpit and handed her a skipping rope, before instructing her to jump the rope in front of the congregation.

In the video, members of the church can be heard laughing and cheering as she moves to the pulpit and complies with the request.

She reluctantly picks up the rope and attempts to jump, struggling slightly due to noticeable weight gain.

While some followers dismissed the incident as harmless fun, a wave of criticism has erupted on social media, with many calling the act humiliating and inappropriate for a church setting.

Ng’ang’a and his wife have had a rocky marriage over the years.

At one point, she nearly divorced him over allegations of infidelity and physical abuse.

Watch the video.

Hii Kanisa Iko Na Vituko pic.twitter.com/CvcUsdybYB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 5, 2025

