VERA SIDIKA laughs offs fake designer claims and dares critics with KSh 260K offer - “I’d rather wear Zara till I die”







Monday, August 4, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur, Vera Sidika, has lit up social media after issuing a fiery clapback over claims she's wearing fake designer clothes and driving a hired luxury car.

In a bold Instagram Story, Vera slammed the gossip as desperate lies aimed at tearing her down since she bought her Ksh 18m Range Rover.

“I DON’T buy fake designers. Y’all already know that. Remind that b** pls. I’d rather wear Zara till I die,” she declared.

Vera revealed she proudly documents her shopping trips to luxury stores like Gucci and Chanel, where she spends thousands of dollars on authentic fashion.

Daring her critics, she offered a $2,000 (approx. KSh 260,000) reward to anyone who could prove she owns counterfeit items.

“If I start posting receipts for my designer items, we won’t finish this matter today or tomorrow,” she added.

On rumours that her new Range Rover is hired, Vera clapped back with math:

“12 days × 80K = KSh 960,000. Does that even make sense?”

She also teased a new venture claiming that she just returned from a business trip in China sourcing for supplies and told her critics they have seen nothing yet.

“Stock up on pressure pills, baby… I’m just getting started!”



