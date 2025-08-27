UNYAMA! SHOCK as LUO man kills pregnant wife, 3-year-old son and attempts to take his own life in Ugunja, Siaya!







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Police in Ugunja, Siaya County, have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of killing his pregnant wife and three-year-old son before attempting to take his own life.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Mbambra village, Madungu sub-location.

According to area administrator Stephen Ndoj, the suspect was found in his sitting room, weak but conscious, with a bottle of pesticide beside him.

Investigations show the woman was hit on the back of the head with a blunt object, while the boy sustained severe head injuries.

The child was found alive but unconscious and was rushed to Sigomre Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s father said he heard commotion from the house at night but ignored it.

On checking the following morning, he discovered the bodies and alerted authorities.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations documented the scene before transferring the bodies to Ambira Sub-County Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police believe the killings may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The suspect is admitted to hospital under guard and will face murder charges once discharged.

