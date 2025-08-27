Suspects behind violent robberies in Nyamira and Kisii nabbed - See what they did after raiding a 96-year-old woman’s house in the dead of night



Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - The reign of terror by a dreaded gang of three linked to violent robberies across Nyamira and Kisii has come to an end.

After a painstaking probe, detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) linked the criminals to at least three separate heists: two in Ramasha and one in Magena.

In one incident, the gang struck at the home of a 96-year-old grandmother in the dead of night.

The devout Catholic, perhaps hoping to save their soul, offered a prayer for her uninvited visitors.

The gang respectfully bowed their heads, but the holiness stopped there.

Minutes later, the gang guzzled down all the milk she had kept in a flask for her medication, ate every edible crumb in sight, and made away with all the electronics in the house.

Following this, CRIB detectives working hand-in-hand with officers from Kenyanya and Nyamira, mounted an operation that smoked the trio William Obiero Gekonge, James Mogaka Otego and Justus Ondieki Nyabuto out of their hideouts in Kisii.

Recovered in the swoop were stolen electronics and a motorcycle the gang had been using in their criminal escapades.

The suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.