PHOTOs!! Meet KELLY, the beautiful woman who faced off with her husband’s mistress in viral Mwiki video - Wanaume hutaka nini?







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Meet Kelly, the woman at the center of a viral video that has left social media buzzing after she confronted another woman accused of wrecking her marriage in Mwiki.

Kelly had traveled to Saudi Arabia in search of greener pastures, but while away, her marriage crumbled after her husband allegedly eloped with another woman.

To add insult to injury, the woman shamelessly recorded videos in Kelly’s matrimonial bedroom and even sent them to her, mocking her publicly on social media.

Upon returning to Kenya, Kelly unexpectedly bumped into the woman in Mwiki, triggering a heated confrontation.

In the viral footage, she is seen hurling insults at her rival and daring her to a physical fight.

Ironically, the woman who “snatched” Kelly’s husband was also later dumped and left to raise her child alone.

Drama in Mwiki as a woman confronts a homewrecker who snatched her husband and mocked her online while she worked as a maid in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/4R1QpCBAKR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025

Part 2 of the Video “Kaliachwa na Kitoto Kimeparara Kama Yeye” pic.twitter.com/3hYBAKfq6f — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) August 25, 2025

Speaking after the incident went viral, Kelly maintained she has no regrets about her actions and said she will never apologize for defending her dignity.





See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST