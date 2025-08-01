Ulimtuma bila mimi kujua - KARANGU MURAYA’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, fumes after he sent his second wife, CAROL, to visit their son in school







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Karangu Muraya’s estranged wife, Trizah, has taken to social media to call him out for disrespecting her as a mother.

In a scathing social media post, Trizah revealed that Karangu sent his second wife, Carol, to visit their son in boarding school without her knowledge or consent.

The decision, she says, left her deeply hurt.

Trizah went on to disclose that after reconciling with Karangu a few months ago, the two had agreed that Carol would not be involved with her children, especially when it came to sensitive matters such as school visits.

That agreement, according to her, has now been broken.

To make matters worse, Trizah claimed that their young son was left emotionally distressed after the visit, expressing a strong desire to leave boarding school.

Instead of addressing his concerns with compassion, Karangu allegedly ordered that the boy to be beaten.

Trizah further accused Karangu of taking advantage of her silence, warning that she will no longer tolerate being disrespected or sidelined in decisions concerning her children.

Karangu has yet to respond to the claims, while Carol has remained equally silent.

Online reactions have been mixed, with many sympathizing with Trizah and urging Karangu to respect co-parenting boundaries.



