Prophet DAVID OWUOR breaks silence on viral ‘world will end on August 2nd’ prediction linked to him







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Prophet Dr. David Owuor’s Ministry of Repentance and Holiness has broken its silence on viral reports claiming the world will end on August 2nd, 2025.

In an official statement released Friday, August 1st, the Ministry dismissed the doomsday claims as false, baseless and malicious, aimed at tarnishing Prophet Owuor’s reputation and sowing division within the Church.

Senior Archbishop Michael Nisewand, who signed the statement, reiterated the Ministry’s long-standing position:

“The Prophet has always been clear that no one knows the day or hour of the Messiah’s return, as stated in Matthew 24:36.”

The church noted that similar rumors were previously addressed in a July 13 statement, aired on KBC and shared across social media and radio platforms.”

“We urge media houses, bloggers, and content creators to stop spreading unverified allegations,” the statement said.

“Believers must stand for truth, peace, and righteousness.”

This comes as apocalyptic content falsely linking Prophet Owuor to end-time prophecies continues to spread on platforms like TikTok and Facebook, prompting confusion among followers.

The Ministry urged the public to remain prayerful, discerning, and focused on repentance and holiness rather than fear.

Church leaders also warned that misinformation of this kind poses spiritual and societal risks, calling for vigilance and unity among believers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST