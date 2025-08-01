Embakasi East MP BABU OWINO opens up on cheating on his KIKUYU wife, forgiveness and the 80/20 rule for lasting love - ‘No one is perfect”







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, recently stirred thoughtful conversation on love, betrayal and healing during his appearance on the Obinna Show Live.

Known for his bold takes, the outspoken MP offered heartfelt insight into how couples can navigate infidelity in today’s complex relationship landscape.

When asked if cheating should automatically end a relationship, Babu leaned into spiritual wisdom.

“The Bible only allows divorce on grounds of unfaithfulness,” he noted, “but at the same time, God says He hates divorce.”

“That tells you the intention is for relationships to work.”

He explored common reactions to betrayal, from revenge affairs to silent departures or genuine forgiveness, but warned against retaliating with more infidelity.

“You might catch diseases or even sexually transmitted demons,” he quipped, touching on the spiritual weight of revenge.

Instead, Babu championed forgiveness as the true healing agent: “It’s the only antibiotic without side effects.”

Holding on to bitterness, he explained, is like "swallowing poison and expecting your partner to die.”

He added, “If you don't forgive, you're like a walking dead body, carrying emotional weight that’s not yours to bear.”

Owino also introduced his unique philosophy for lasting love, the 80/20 Rule.

“No one is perfect,” he said. “You may have 80% of what makes a good man or woman.”

“Instead of chasing an impossible 100%, find someone who complements your missing 20%.”