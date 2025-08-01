Two men unknowingly wish the same LADY a Happy Girlfriend’s Day - Screenshots leave netizens in stitches







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Social media is on fire after two unsuspecting men were exposed for wishing the same lady a Happy Girlfriend’s Day, each believing they were the only one.

Screenshots shared online show both men penning heartfelt messages to the lady.

What they didn’t know was that they were both being played.

To make matters worse (or funnier), both posts featured the same photo of the lady.

Netizens have flocked social media with hilarious memes, making fun of the two men.

See the screenshots.





The Kenyan DAILY POST