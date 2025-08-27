Truck driver nabbed along a major highway ferrying bhang worth Ksh 9.5 million concealed in cartons of body oil and perfumes during an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Law enforcement officers from the Baharini Police Station in Turbo Sub-County have captured a suspected drug trafficker, seizing cannabis sativa worth approximately Sh9.5 million in the streets.

The swift action came after vigilant residents alerted the authorities about a suspicious lorry believed to be transporting the illicit cargo.

Officers quickly mobilised for a coordinated operation, intercepting the vehicle, an Isuzu FRR bearing registration number KDN 311J, at Chemalal along the busy Eldoret-Malaba Highway.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, the officers unearthed six sacks packed with Cannabis Sativa, cunningly concealed within cartons of body oils and perfumes, tipping the scales at 190 kilograms.

The driver, 45-year-old Ali Adema Misonga, who claimed to have collected the cargo in Malaba and was headed to Mombasa, was arrested on the spot.

He, together with the lorry and the seized narcotics, was escorted to Baharini Police Station.

The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the lorry and recovered narcotics are being detained as exhibits.