GACHAGUA spills beans on how RUTO bribes MPs and Senators - ‘State House is a crime scene’







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack against President William Ruto, accusing him of institutionalizing bribery within Parliament.

Speaking during Citizen TV’s The Explainer show on Tuesday night, Gachagua claimed that the President “has no moral authority” to accuse lawmakers of corruption.

He alleged that Ruto has been paying Members of Parliament and Senators to secure support for his political and legislative agenda.

“The President has no moral authority to talk about corruption in Parliament because he is the one who has corrupted it.”

“Ruto pays Parliament for everything he wants to happen,” Gachagua said.

He alleged MPs were paid Ksh.200, 000 each to back the controversial 2024 Finance Bill, while legislators who voted for his impeachment allegedly received Ksh.500, 000.

Senators, he claimed, were offered up to Ksh.10 million each.

The former DP further alleged that the President is keeping “files” on lawmakers who accept bribes, to blackmail them and prevent defection.

“All those Senators and MPs who took money… Ruto has a file on each one of you.”

“You must stick with him up to the ballot,” he charged.

Gachagua also accused the Head of State of weaponizing state agencies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intimidate legislators who resist.

He described State House as a “crime scene,” accusing the Presidency of openly perpetuating corruption.

His remarks came days after President Ruto publicly accused MPs of engaging in corruption and warned that those implicated risk arrest and prosecution.

