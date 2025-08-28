Trail of Land Scandals: How Nairobi’s Longest-Serving CEC SG MWANGI Built a Legacy of Fraud and Court Battles





When SG Mwangi joined the Nairobi County Executive in 2013 as Chief Officer in charge of Lands, many believed that his extensive experience within the county would translate into diligent service to the people. Instead, he has allegedly used his position to engage in questionable dealings that have resulted in numerous land-related legal cases.

Mwangi’s career spans multiple administrations: he served as Chief Officer for Lands under Governor Kidero, continued in the same role during Governor Sonko’s tenure, worked as Deputy Director of Lands under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), and currently serves as County Executive Committee member (CEC) for Build Environment and Urban Planning in the Boroughs Department. What initially appeared to be routine administrative transfers has now been linked to a pattern of alleged corruption involving land sales, transfers, and fraudulent deeds—many of which are currently before the courts.

During his vetting by the County Public Service Board, Mwangi declared assets worth KSh600 million, raising questions about the sources of his wealth given his public service salary.

As the longest-serving member of the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) Executive, Mwangi now finds himself at the center of a web of allegedly fraudulent land deals. Several prime land title deeds worth millions of shillings are tied to at least 10 active court cases, with additional matters under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).





Key Cases Under Investigation

Eastleigh Treatment Works Land

Originally owned by Nairobi Water, this public property was allegedly grabbed and allocated to private entities under Mwangi’s oversight. The land was subdivided and sold without being reverted to its rightful public use. The case is currently in court.

Pumwani Hospital Expansion Land

Land reserved for expanding Pumwani Maternity Hospital was allegedly illegally transferred to private developers. Some parcels now house petrol stations, preventing the hospital’s planned expansion. The DCI maintains an active file on this matter.

Four Ways Junction Land

Mwangi is implicated in the irregular allocation of land designated for public purposes at Four Ways Junction. Banks and private developers allegedly benefited from these irregular transactions.

Karen Talent Academy Land

After the Commissioner of Lands allocated land in Karen for a talent academy, Mwangi allegedly facilitated fraudulent subdivision and issued fake titles, depriving the academy of its designated space. This case is currently before the courts.

South B Market Land

The title deed for South B Market was allegedly stolen from county custody and illegally transferred to a private developer during Mwangi’s tenure as Chief Officer. The matter remains in litigation and has cost the county substantial legal fees.

Dandora Land (Block G Plot H5)

Mwangi is accused of orchestrating irregular lease processing and producing fraudulent titles without proper documentation. This case remains active.

According to court and investigative sources, Mwangi allegedly exploited his deep institutional knowledge to manipulate records, implicate innocent officers, and cover his tracks while facilitating land grabs. His transfer from the Lands Department was reportedly prompted by mounting scandals, though subsequent reassignments have not insulated him from scrutiny.

With multiple cases now before the courts and the DCI investigating deeds he allegedly facilitated, Mwangi’s extensive history of purported fraud appears to be catching up with him. This could represent one of the county’s most significant land corruption scandals. Additionally, he is reportedly ranked among the poorest performers in every department where he has served.