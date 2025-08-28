OPULENCE! KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH steps out in Ksh 126,000 luxury shoes at State House (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has once again proven that when it comes to fashion, he is not afraid to make a bold statement.

The outspoken MP was recently spotted at State House donning an eye-catching pair of Chambeliboat designer shoes reportedly worth a staggering Ksh 126,000.

The designer shoes immediately drew attention, with sharp-eyed Kenyans on social media dissecting the brand, style, and price tag of the luxury kicks.

For many, the shoes became the highlight of the meeting, overshadowing the official agenda of the day.

While some praised the lawmaker’s sense of style and confidence, others criticized the “display of opulence” at a time when ordinary Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living.

“Imagine your MP walking around in shoes worth more than your entire year’s rent,” one Kenyan tweeted.

“Style is personal. If he can afford it, let him enjoy his money,” another countered.

