Controversial Kapseret MP, OSCAR SUDI, explains why he will no longer participate in church fundraising events - Reveals next move







Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has announced that he will no longer participate in church fundraising events, instead shifting his focus to community empowerment programs.

Speaking in Kapseret on Wednesday, August 27th, Sudi said he had grown tired of criticism from some church leaders and will therefore step aside from making contributions in places of worship.

“You’ve heard how some church people keep saying all sorts of things and making noise. I’ve decided to put church matters aside.”

“Next year, I’ll focus only on empowerment, and I’ll do it right here in Kapseret throughout the year.”

“My goal is to reach the youth, women, and elders so that we can come together where it really matters,” he said.

His latest stance contrasts with remarks he made in November 2024, when he defended politicians’ involvement in church harambees.

At the time, he argued that local pastors frequently approached leaders for assistance and urged church leaders to forgive politicians for any missteps.

Turning to his new focus, Sudi revealed that he and a group of friends recently raised Ksh45 million to purchase and distribute essential goods in Kapseret.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on June 6th, he stressed that the funds were privately mobilized and not drawn from Government coffers.

“My friends and I raised Ksh45 million, not even a cent from Government.”

“I’ve always said I’m an ‘engineer’ because I use my networks to mobilize resources.”

“That’s why you elected me for three terms,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST