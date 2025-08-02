Tragedy Strikes Twice!! Bishop GILBERT DEYA’s son involved in an accident near the site of his father's fatal crash (PHOTO)

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - The son of the late controversial preacher, Bishop Gilbert Deya, was involved in a road accident, just a short distance from the location where his father lost his life in a tragic crash.
According to sources, the younger Deya was en route to
attend his father's burial when the incident occurred.
His car was badly damaged after colliding head-on with a
truck.
Fortunately, he survived the accident and is currently
receiving medical attention.
His condition has been described as stable.
Bishop Gilbert Deya, known for his controversial “miracle
babies” saga, died in a grisly road accident while traveling to his rural home.
See a photo from the scene of his son’s accident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
