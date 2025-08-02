Tragedy Strikes Twice!! Bishop GILBERT DEYA’s son involved in an accident near the site of his father's fatal crash (PHOTO)







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - The son of the late controversial preacher, Bishop Gilbert Deya, was involved in a road accident, just a short distance from the location where his father lost his life in a tragic crash.

According to sources, the younger Deya was en route to attend his father's burial when the incident occurred.

His car was badly damaged after colliding head-on with a truck.

Fortunately, he survived the accident and is currently receiving medical attention.

His condition has been described as stable.

Bishop Gilbert Deya, known for his controversial “miracle babies” saga, died in a grisly road accident while traveling to his rural home.

See a photo from the scene of his son’s accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST