Drunk with power? Governor GLADYS WANGA names two streets after herself and her late friend (PHOTOs)







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has attracted public attention after officially naming two streets, one in her own name and another in honor of her late close ally, Ong’ondo Were, who was tragically shot a few months ago.

The newly renamed streets, “Gladys Wanga Street” and “Ong’ondo Were Street,” are located in Homa Bay town.

Critics argue that the move reflects a troubling sense of entitlement, with some claiming the Governor is “drunk with power.”

The debate has since escalated on social media, with many urging public officials to prioritize humility and service over personal glorification.





