BETTY KYALLO pens heartfelt tribute to late car enthusiast and journalist BIG BOY TREV - ‘"You ignited my love for cars”





Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Kenya’s motoring community is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of Trevor Lamenya, fondly known as Big Boy Trev, on August 1st, 2025.

The celebrated automotive journalist and television host died after a short illness, leaving behind a legacy that transformed how Kenyans engage with the world of cars.

Trev was best known as the vibrant host of Cars With Big Boy Trev, a popular weekly show that aired on NTV and formerly on KTN.

His engaging reviews, industry insights, and signature charm turned complex auto jargon into relatable stories, earning him a loyal audience from matatu drivers to CEOs.

Among those who paid tribute was TV47 anchor, Betty Kyallo, who shared a deeply emotional message recalling their long-standing friendship that began at Daystar University.

"You ignited my love for cars from Daystar. We had so much fun across Africa test-driving prototypes.”

“Your energy, laughter, and joy were unmatched. I honestly honour you, Trey. Grateful for the years of friendship," she wrote.



