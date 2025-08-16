Tragedy as a young Kenyan lady who went missing last week is found murdered and her body dumped in a well - Rest in peace MARIA (PHOTOs)







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations after a young Kenyan lady who went missing last week was found brutally murdered and her body dumped in a well.

The victim, identified as Maria, had been reported missing by her family after she failed to return home, sparking frantic searches and emotional appeals on social media.

According to witnesses, her lifeless body was discovered by locals who noticed a foul smell coming from the well.

Authorities were called to the scene, where the heartbreaking retrieval was carried out.

The news has devastated family, friends, and neighbors who had been holding onto hope that she would be found alive.

Her murder has now left residents demanding justice and stronger measures to protect women.

