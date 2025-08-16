Man shares dowry demands from his KIKUYU in-laws and sparks reactions online - Hii ni kama biashara

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - A man has caused a stir online after sharing the hefty dowry demands presented to him by his Kikuyu in-laws as part of marriage negotiations.
In a viral post, the man revealed a detailed list that
included cows and goats
inform of cash, crates of soda, and several crates of beer, soda, muratina, and
a significant cash amount.
The list resembled a “shopping order” rather than a cultural
rite of passage.
The demand from the man’s in-laws has ignited a heated
debate across social media, with many Kenyans weighing in on the rising cost of
traditional dowry payments.
Some defended the practice, saying dowry is a sign of
appreciation to the bride’s family, while others felt the demands were outdated
and exploitative.
“Hii si
dowry, ni biashara safi kabisa,” one netizen quipped.
“If you can’t afford, marry from another community. Culture must be respected,” another argued.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments