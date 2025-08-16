Man shares dowry demands from his KIKUYU in-laws and sparks reactions online - Hii ni kama biashara







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - A man has caused a stir online after sharing the hefty dowry demands presented to him by his Kikuyu in-laws as part of marriage negotiations.

In a viral post, the man revealed a detailed list that included cows and goats inform of cash, crates of soda, and several crates of beer, soda, muratina, and a significant cash amount.

The list resembled a “shopping order” rather than a cultural rite of passage.

The demand from the man’s in-laws has ignited a heated debate across social media, with many Kenyans weighing in on the rising cost of traditional dowry payments.

Some defended the practice, saying dowry is a sign of appreciation to the bride’s family, while others felt the demands were outdated and exploitative.

“Hii si dowry, ni biashara safi kabisa,” one netizen quipped.

“If you can’t afford, marry from another community. Culture must be respected,” another argued.





