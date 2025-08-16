WINNIE takes her own life after marital struggles - Close family members blamed for leading her to depression (PHOTOs)







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - A woman identified as Winnie Noon has tragically taken her own life after a long battle with depression linked to marital struggles, financial hardships, and emotional isolation.

According to a close friend, Winnie’s problems deepened earlier this year when a fire razed her Kisumu home, destroying her belongings, including her vital academic certificates.

Left homeless, she was forced to move into a rented house with her children as she struggled to rebuild her life.

Her family is said to have frequently blamed her for the difficulties in her marriage, while her in-laws allegedly kept their distance.

Despite these struggles, Winnie remained committed to her children’s welfare and even sought support from the children’s office to secure their future.

Sadly, the weight of depression proved overwhelming.

News of her death has sparked grief on social media, where friends and acquaintances have shared heartfelt tributes remembering her resilience and love for her children.

