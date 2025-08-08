Tragedy as a police officer dies after being thrown from a balcony by a fellow officer while fighting over a woman in Kitengela







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A police officer died on the night of Thursday, August 7th, following a violent altercation with a fellow officer over a woman in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The deceased, Constable Manaseh Ithiru, was attached to Kitengela Police Station.

According to a police report, he had visited a woman believed to be his girlfriend, Irene Wavinya Nzioka, at her apartment in room 416.

He was dropped off at around 7 PM by a boda boda rider, whom he had instructed to return later.

While at the apartment, another man - identified as Sergeant Abubakar Said of the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) based at the EPZ in Athi River - arrived.

He is also reported to have been romantically involved with the same woman.

An argument broke out between the two officers, escalating into a physical confrontation.

During the scuffle, Constable Ithiru was allegedly overpowered and thrown off the apartment’s balcony.

Responding officers and DCI detectives found Ithiru’s lifeless body in the parking lot, lying in a pool of blood.

The body had multiple injuries, including severe head trauma. The scene was processed by crime scene investigators.

The deceased was taken to Shalom Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.

Both Sgt Abubakar and Irene Wavinya were arrested and are currently in custody as investigations into the murder continue.