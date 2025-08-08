SHOCK as Bungoma man discovers his ‘dead baby’ was a doll at the funeral - His girlfriend had faked pregnancy (PHOTOs)





Friday, August 8, 2025 - In a shocking tale of love and betrayal, a man from Bungoma was left heartbroken after discovering his girlfriend faked an entire pregnancy and staged a funeral for a baby that never existed.

The girlfriend identified as Diana, 44, claimed their child had died and convinced him to fund medical care and burial costs and a goat for the ceremony.

However, when she refused to open the coffin for mourners to view the body as is a norm in Western Kenya, his brother intervened - only to discover a doll inside.

The revelation has stunned the community, leaving many questioning how far deception can go in the name of love.