SHOCK as Bungoma man discovers his ‘dead baby’ was a doll at the funeral - His girlfriend had faked pregnancy (PHOTOs)

Friday, August 8, 2025 - In a shocking tale of love and betrayal, a man from Bungoma was left heartbroken after discovering his girlfriend faked an entire pregnancy and staged a funeral for a baby that never existed.
The girlfriend identified as Diana, 44, claimed their child
had died and convinced him to fund medical care and burial costs and a goat for
the ceremony.
However, when she refused to open the coffin for mourners to
view the body as is a norm in Western Kenya, his brother intervened - only to
discover a doll inside.
The revelation has stunned the community, leaving many questioning how far deception can go in the name of love.
0 Comments