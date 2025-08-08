Devastated single mother narrates how daughter was killed in Mwihoko AMREF plane crash and pleads for help







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A single mother from Mwihoko, Mercy Nafula, has made an emotional appeal for help after tragically losing her daughter in the plane crash that occurred on Thursday, August 7th.

The devastating incident involved a Cessna Citation XLS operated by AMREF Flying Doctors, which crashed into her home and burst into flames, killing her daughter instantly.

Speaking with raw emotion on Friday, August 8th, Nafula recounted the heartbreaking sequence of events.

She had left her three children at home to run errands.

Later, the children joined her sister at a local salon.

Her daughter, determined to help with lunch, returned home ahead of the others - unaware it would be her last moments.

“It’s hard to even speak. I’m a single mother who has worked so hard to raise my children.”

“Now, I’ve lost my daughter… and everything I owned,” she said, holding back tears.

“Her clothes, my business items, their birth certificates - it's all gone.”

“I’m appealing for help to bury my daughter and start over.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the aircraft flying unusually low before it slammed into the house and exploded.

Firefighters from Ruiru, along with military officers, rushed to the scene to battle the blaze.

AMREF confirmed the aircraft had departed Wilson Airport at 2:17 p.m en route to Hargeisa, Somalia, before losing radio and radar contact three minutes later.

Six lives were lost - four onboard and two on the ground, including Nafula’s daughter.

Investigations led by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) are ongoing, with AMREF pledging full cooperation.