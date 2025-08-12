Tinderet MP, JULIUS MELLY, mourns his late close friend who was killed by his wife (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Tinderet Member of Parliament, Julius Melly, is in mourning after the brutal killing of his close friend, Vincent Kiplagat, a boda boda rider and political mobilizer.

According to police reports, Kiplagat was fatally stabbed by his wife, Mercy Jepleting, following a domestic quarrel.

Mercy, who worked as a bartender, is said to have returned home in the middle of the night after work, sparking an argument that quickly turned violent.

Investigators believe she grabbed a kitchen knife during the confrontation and stabbed her husband before fleeing the scene.

MP Melly described the late Kiplagat as a respected member of the community, praising his dedication to both his work and local political activities.

He called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served.





Below are photos of the late Kiplagat and his killer wife.

