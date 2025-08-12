President RUTO continues charm offensive for Kenyan Gen Z with promise to set up a Ksh 9.75 billion bank for youth







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - President William Ruto has unveiled a raft of initiatives aimed at empowering young Kenyans, including the launch of a $75 million (KSh 9.75 billion) Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank (YEIB) before the end of the current financial year.

Speaking during International Youth Day celebrations at Masinde Muliro University, Ruto said the bank will provide financing, credit guarantees, and capacity-building for youth-led enterprises.

He highlighted significant growth in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) enrolment, which has risen from 180,000 in 2018 to more than 700,000 today, supported by the expansion of institutions from about 50 to over 250 nationwide.

Through the National Government Apprenticeship Opportunities (NGAO) programme, the Government targets enrolling two million youth in TVET institutions by 2025 to bridge skills gaps of up to 40% in some technical sectors.

Ruto also underscored the Affordable Housing Programme’s role in job creation, with 161,000 housing units currently under construction and over 320,000 people employed - a number expected to double in two months.

Additionally, the President announced 4,000 internships for young professionals in the housing sector, with plans to expand placements to 10,000 by January 2026.

The internships will cover architects, engineers, surveyors, IT specialists, marketers, and other specialists to equip youth with hands-on experience, networks, and career opportunities.

