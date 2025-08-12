MURKOMEN warns public servants against ‘wantam’ chants and calling President RUTO ‘Kasongo’ - ‘You will be fired’







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned public servants against mocking President William Ruto while in office.

Speaking in Narok, Murkomen said public officers, including chiefs, assistant chiefs, and security personnel, found chanting slogans such as “one term” or nicknaming the president “Kasongo” will face immediate dismissal.

He stressed that public servants are constitutionally bound to implement Government policies and respect the administration in place, regardless of political affiliation.

“There is no chief, assistant chief or police officer who will be tolerated when found speaking ill of the Government.”

“If you serve in the public service, you must respect the Government that shall come.”

“Voting is your right, but campaigning or sloganeering while in office is unacceptable,” Murkomen said.

The CS clarified that his directive applies to the current and any future Government, emphasising that public officers retain the right to vote for candidates of their choice in elections.

Murkomen also cautioned Kenyans against sharing videos of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on social media, claiming his recent remarks could jeopardise national stability.

“It’s no longer a joke who the former Deputy President is at the moment.”

“By sharing his statements, you encourage someone who is unwell to keep making comments that could harm our country,” he said.

Murkomen criticised Gachagua over claims that senior Government officials had met Al-Shabaab leaders in Mandera.

He said the former DP will be required to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations upon returning from his two-month U.S. trip.