MURKOMEN warns public servants against ‘wantam’ chants and calling President RUTO ‘Kasongo’ - ‘You will be fired’

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned public servants against mocking President William Ruto while in office.
Speaking in Narok, Murkomen said public officers, including
chiefs, assistant chiefs, and security personnel, found chanting slogans such
as “one term” or nicknaming the president “Kasongo” will face immediate
dismissal.
He stressed that public servants are constitutionally bound
to implement Government policies and respect the administration in place,
regardless of political affiliation.
“There is no chief, assistant chief or police officer who
will be tolerated when found speaking ill of the Government.”
“If you serve in the public service, you must respect the Government
that shall come.”
“Voting is your right, but campaigning or sloganeering while
in office is unacceptable,” Murkomen said.
The CS clarified that his directive applies to the current
and any future Government, emphasising that public officers retain the right to
vote for candidates of their choice in elections.
Murkomen also cautioned Kenyans against sharing videos of
former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on social media, claiming his recent
remarks could jeopardise national stability.
“It’s no longer a joke who the former Deputy President is at
the moment.”
“By sharing his statements, you encourage someone who is
unwell to keep making comments that could harm our country,” he said.
Murkomen criticised Gachagua over claims that senior Government
officials had met Al-Shabaab leaders in Mandera.
He said the former DP will be required to record a statement
with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations upon returning from his
two-month U.S. trip.
