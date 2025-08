Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A middle-aged man’s life has taken a dramatic turn after he was allegedly caught with another man’s wife.

According to online reports, the man had both his ears cut off as punishment for “harvesting honey from another man’s honeycomb.”

Despite claiming he didn’t know the woman was married, his pleas for mercy were ignored.

The shocking incident has left many stunned and sparked heated debate across social media.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST