After being dumped by a former senior Government official, TRIZAH KHALID now receives a car gift from a married man she snatched from another woman (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Mombasa-based socialite and actress, Trisha Khalid, is once again the talk of the town after flaunting a brand-new luxury car, reportedly gifted to her by a married man she has been dating since last year.

Taking to her social media pages, Trizah posted photos of herself next to the sleek ride, accompanied by the caption: “And when I count my blessings… I count my Man twice.”

Sources reveal that Trizah met the man, only identified as Kevin Woods, on TikTok after he began showering her with live Tiktok gifts to get her attention.

Their online flirtation quickly blossomed into a relationship.

It later emerged that Kevin, who resides in the United States, was already married to another woman.

Despite the scandal, the romance went public after the two were spotted enjoying lavish outings together when Kevin jetted into Kenya from America.

former National Police Service Commission (NPSC) CEO, Joseph Onyango

.

Before meeting Kevin, Trizah was romantically involved with

Onyango allegedly used looted public funds to set her up a business in Mombasa and bankroll her flamboyant lifestyle.

Insiders claim that he had even introduced her to his family and was planning to marry her as a second wife, but the relationship eventually crumbled.

The car gift from Kevin has sparked debate about Trizah’s love life, with critics accusing her of home-wrecking.

See photos of the car.