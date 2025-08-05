SHOCK as JOY NDUNGE predicts her death, only to be shot dead by her police boyfriend days later alongside her best friend (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Police have launched investigations into the brutal murder of two women at Kanyonyoo market, Kitui County.
Reports indicate that one of the victims was a girlfriend to
a police officer attached to Kanyonyoo Police Station.
According to witnesses, the officer identified as Bernard
Siambe confronted his girlfriend Joy Ndunge at Password Bar while armed with an
AK-47 rifle, following a disagreement.
She sought refuge in a nearby plot but was pursued by the
officer, who shot and killed her inside the house of a woman identified as
Janet Ndanu.
The rogue officer also killed another woman, a close friend
of his slain girlfriend, before fleeing into a nearby thicket.
Senior officers from the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) in Lower Yatta and Kitui visited the scene, where they
recovered three spent cartridges.
The assailant later called his OCS and directed him to where
the murder weapon was before escaping.
“The assailant communicated with OCS whom he informed where
he had dropped the rifle. Quick action was taken, and a search commenced, where
the rifle was recovered in a thicket beside the road heading to Matuu. Also a
magazine was recovered with 26 rounds of ammunition. Officers pursued the
assailant towards Matuu, and he was spotted walking towards Matuu and escaped
immediately into the nearby thickets. Search was mounted but no arrest has been
made yet,” the report stated.
The police officer’s slain girlfriend had posted disturbing
messages on Facebook predicting her death, days before she was shot dead.
The messages have since surfaced on social media as
investigations continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments