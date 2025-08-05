SHOCK as JOY NDUNGE predicts her death, only to be shot dead by her police boyfriend days later alongside her best friend (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Police have launched investigations into the brutal murder of two women at Kanyonyoo market, Kitui County.

Reports indicate that one of the victims was a girlfriend to a police officer attached to Kanyonyoo Police Station.

According to witnesses, the officer identified as Bernard Siambe confronted his girlfriend Joy Ndunge at Password Bar while armed with an AK-47 rifle, following a disagreement.

She sought refuge in a nearby plot but was pursued by the officer, who shot and killed her inside the house of a woman identified as Janet Ndanu.

The rogue officer also killed another woman, a close friend of his slain girlfriend, before fleeing into a nearby thicket.

Senior officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Lower Yatta and Kitui visited the scene, where they recovered three spent cartridges.

The assailant later called his OCS and directed him to where the murder weapon was before escaping.

“The assailant communicated with OCS whom he informed where he had dropped the rifle. Quick action was taken, and a search commenced, where the rifle was recovered in a thicket beside the road heading to Matuu. Also a magazine was recovered with 26 rounds of ammunition. Officers pursued the assailant towards Matuu, and he was spotted walking towards Matuu and escaped immediately into the nearby thickets. Search was mounted but no arrest has been made yet,” the report stated.

The police officer’s slain girlfriend had posted disturbing messages on Facebook predicting her death, days before she was shot dead.

The messages have since surfaced on social media as investigations continue.



