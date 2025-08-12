This viral video of a young man getting humiliated by a LADY in a club has lit up social media - Dust is constant!







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - A viral video of a young Kenyan man’s awkward “romantic fail” has taken social media by storm.

In the clip, the guy is seen beaming beside a lady, confidently filming what looks like a couple’s selfie moment.

But just as he leans in for a cheeky kiss, she smoothly dodges, leaving him hanging.

The internet wasted no time turning the scene into a meme fest, with users teasing the “bold move” and the monumental L he took.

Some sympathized with him while others had a field day at his expense.

The Kenyan DAILY POST