This viral video of a young man getting humiliated by a LADY in a club has lit up social media - Dust is constant!

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - A viral video of a young Kenyan man’s awkward “romantic fail” has taken social media by storm.
In the clip, the guy is seen beaming beside a lady,
confidently filming what looks like a couple’s selfie moment.
But just as he leans in for a cheeky kiss, she smoothly
dodges, leaving him hanging.
The internet wasted no time turning the scene into a meme
fest, with users teasing the “bold move” and the monumental L he took.
Some sympathized with him while others had a field day at
his expense.
